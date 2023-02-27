Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
Rome City Commission scheduled to consider opiod settlement Monday; small bar ordinance also returns.
Ahead of the Headlines: City Commission meets tonight; County Commission on Tuesday; Floyd Democrats on Thursday
Ware Mechanical Weather: Winds of 25 mph, gusts to 40 mph expected today; 70s return Tuesday.
Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Sewanee closes late to upset Berry in SAA men's basketball championship.
New coach, same job for Marcus Dixon at Broncos.
Yankees over Braves in spring training
Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 74F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 77F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
