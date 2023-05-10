Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
GBI: 12 arrested in 'Operation Golden Eagle' crackdown targeting computer/electronic pornography, human trafficking.
'Forever chemical' pre-trial arguments continue with challenges to venue and expert witness testimony.
Ware Mechanical Weather: Sunny and mid 80s today with some rain likely later in the week
Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
High school track and field, tennis championships come to Rome.
Atlanta Braves host Red Sox Wednesday, off Thursday, at Blue Jays Friday-Sunday.
Rome Braves host Asheville, today through Sunday.
Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds light and variable.
Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
