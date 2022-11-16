First National Community Bank headlines: Challenge filed over no Saturday advance vote in Senate runoff. Remembering music man John Carruth. Even colder mornings up next. Nov 16, 2022 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Warnock campaign suing to force Saturday early voting ahead of runoff. Floyd saw 964 advance votes from two Saturdays, one Sunday in October.John Perry Carruth Jr., who 'loved to make music and loved to tell music’s story,' has died. Ware Mechanical Weather: The rain ends and a very cold stretch of mornings begins; lows in the low to mid 20s. Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Later today: John McClellan's high school playoff picks.Highlands' new baseball/softball complex almost ready.Falcons host the Bears Sunday.Latest College Football Playoff rankingsGeorgia Tech at Georgia game set for noon Saturday, Nov. 26 (ESPN). Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Overnight accident at US. 411 and Dodd/Chateau in East Rome. 12-building campus with 5.1 million square feet proposed between I-75 and U.S. 41 in Adairsville Demolition work under way on former AT&T building on Second Avenue, soon to be 31 townhomes. First National Community Bank headlines: Crash shuts down Turner McCall; 1 dead. Around Town: Jim 'N Nicks hiring -- before buildings; Scooter's due this week. Huge project targets Adairsville. First National Community Bank headlines: East Rome murder victim identified. Demo work continues on former AT&T site on Second Avenue. More cold on the way. Today's Weather Right Now 44° Cloudy Humidity: 79% Cloud Coverage: 65% Wind: 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:14:22 AM Sunset: 05:35:38 PM Today Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. High near 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow A mainly sunny sky. High 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Ossoff: ICE detainees in Georgia subjected to invasive and unwanted medical procedures Fulton County judge blocks Georgia’s abortion ban U.S. Army Corps sued over proposed titanium mine near Okefenokee Swamp State & Region Warnock campaign suing to force Saturday early voting ahead of runoff Twelve school districts to pilot new teacher evaluation system ￼ Port of Savannah logs second busiest month ever