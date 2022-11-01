First National Community Bank headlines: Cartersville's Food City just about ready; Chick-fil-A 's latest local investment. Final bruising week of the campaigns. Nov 1, 2022 6 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Around Town:Food City opens Nov. 9 in Cartersville.Latest Chick-fil-A investment in Northwest Georgia under way.Popcorn & Politics: Bruising final week of campaigning begins. Plus: Calendar.Peaks & Valleys: No one does it better than Glenn Burns. How would Georgia's covid victims today. Latest updates on the Chattooga County crash that killed three teens and an adult.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: A November to remember -- sunny, mid to upper 70s into Friday.Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Falcons host Chargers Sunday. Berry Vikings football: Next: Saturday at Sewanee, 2:30 p.m.Shorter Hawks football: Next: Home Saturday vs. North Greenville, noon.Georgia prepares for Tennessee Saturday at 3:30 p.m.Season's first College Football Playoff rankings due tonight. World Series updates. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now embracing Stranger Things' Creel House, the Claremont House is on the market for $1.5 million First National Community Bank headlines: Claremont House (Stranger Things' Creel House) on the market for $1.5 million. 4 die in Chattooga accident. Floyd needs strong final week, election day to match 2018 turnout. First National Community Bank headlines: What's ahead in Northwest Georgia. Former sheriff's officer arrested. Gorgeous weekend weather Ahead of the Headlines: What's on tap for the week ahead. First National Community Bank adds Treasury Management Services to automate check-entering while mitigating check fraud, human error concerns Today's Weather Right Now 52° Humidity: 94% Cloud Coverage: 51% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunrise: 08:00:40 AM Sunset: 06:47:19 PM Today Sun and clouds mixed. High 73F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Partly cloudy. High 76F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Early voting in Georgia continues at record pace entering final week Abrams, Kemp clash in second and final gubernatorial debate Obama urges Georgians to turn out for Democrats State & Region Iconic Georgia Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley dies at 90 New scholarships named for Andrew Young designed to help students continue college educations Kemp, Abrams: Same gubernatorial candidates, different race