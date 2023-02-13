First National Community Bank headlines: Calhoun shooting injures teen; chief suspects Rome gang. What's ahead this week. Clearing skies, warmer week. Feb 13, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Calhoun teen, 15, shot outside Walmart; police chief suspects Rome gang involved.Ahead of the Headlines: Rome, Cave Spring meetings tonight; city school board, county commission on Tuesday.Ware Mechanical Weather: Brief break from the rain and cold to start the week; low 70s by Thursday.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Darlington boys no. 5 in latest state rankings.Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs win a thriller over Eagles, 38-35. Georgia Tech's Harrison Butker kicks game-winning field goal.Updates on Atlanta Braves spring trainingRome Braves set free open house for Saturday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending DeSoto Theatre evacuated late Friday after strong smell of smoke from an apparent HVAC issue; performances continuing as planned Villa Sulzbacher Hizer remembered for her constant community involvement, keen business sense and love of the Bonneville Salt Flats Rome Police: Investigation continues into shooting death of 56-year-old Aragon man Saturday night First National Community Bank headlines: Formal talks under way for extra penny sales tax on fall ballot -- and maybe more First National Community Bank headlines: Rome remembers Villa Hizer's longtime community contributions. Homebuilders get bright forecast. Covid claims 3 more area residents Today's Weather Right Now 32° Clear Humidity: 90% Cloud Coverage: 4% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 07:27:35 AM Sunset: 06:22:34 PM Today Plentiful sunshine. High 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A few passing clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Partly cloudy. High 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia’s education funding formula: It’s complicated CON reform bill looks to exempt rural hospitals Rising sales, corporate taxes in Georgia mask drop in income taxes State & Region New bill takes aim at gender-affirming care for transgender youth Legislative committee approves raising truck weights in Georgia after lengthy hearing Senate passes bill to evaluate whether job requirements match needed skills