First National Community Bank headlines: Busy afternoon for Rome commissioners with school tour, mayor's election. What's ahead this week. Clear skies through Wednesday. Jan 9, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Rome City commissioners to tour middle school Monday amid funding debate; cryptomining permit request returns.Ahead of the Headlines: Rome commissioners also to elect mayor tonight; city school board, county commission meet Tuesday.Ware Mechanical Weather: Sunny with temperatures n the way up before more rain, storms late Thursday.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:All eyes (and a lot of channels) on tonight's UGA-TCU national championship game; what to know.FalconsWhat's next for Cartersville's Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars in NFL playoffs. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Armuchee man, 39, charged in wreck that claimed life of Rome mother of 6 Tornado watch canceled for Floyd, Bartow counties; one smaller wave of storms on the way First National Community Bank headlines: Armuchee man charged in crash that killed mother of 6. Arrest made in December fatality. Sunny and 60 followed by light rain. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on the return of The Partridge. Another 137 homes coming to Floyd. Watch out for today's storms. First National Community Bank headlines: Driver sought in fatal accident. From a frigid Christmas to new year floods, we can't catch a weather break. Covid claimed 7 NW Georgians last week Today's Weather Right Now 39° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 100% Cloud Coverage: 32% Wind: 4 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:47:12 AM Sunset: 05:48:12 PM Today A mix of clouds and sun. High 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Abundant sunshine. High near 60F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Slow start expected for 2023 General Assembly Jannine Miller to head three state transportation agencies Bulloch County lands second auto parts supplier for new Hyundai EV plant State & Region Georgia’s medical marijuana program still bogged down Georgia Power’s top executive to head Southern Company Inspector general finds state workers got erroneous unemployment payments during pandemic