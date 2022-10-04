First National Community Bank headlines: Building permit OK'd for Varsity in Rome. O'Reilly due on Dean Avenue; update on 'little garden.' Positively changing Cartersville. Oct 4, 2022 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.$1.5 million permit issued for Rome's Varsity restaurant.Around Town:O'Reilly Auto Parts due on Dean Avenue.What's growing at the 'Little Garden'?'Positively' a good idea in Cartersville.Popcorn & Politics: Finally an invitation for all four school board hopefuls.Peaks & Valleys: Brewing 400,000-plus cans of relief. Promoting breast cancer awareness beyond October. Rome City Schools names Christian A. Barnes principal of Rome Middle School.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Expect fall's finest weather for this week's Coosa Valley Fair.Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Atlanta Braves: At Marlins today through Wednesday. Berry Vikings football: Home vs. Rhodes Saturday.Shorter Hawks football: At Mississippi College Saturday.Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Sunday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Partridge building on Broad Street sells again, work continues on Shannon-area building projects Renee Lanham sentenced to 10 years following her conviction on two counts of giving false statements. $1.5 million permit issued for Rome's Varsity restaurant at former Dairy Queen site Gordon Commerce Center is the 7th major proposal in 11 months; combined impact: $662 million, 7.6 million square feet under roof. First National Community Bank headlines: Partridge building changes hands again in downtown Rome. Fair, concerts part of busy week ahead. Weather in a word: Beautacious. Today's Weather Right Now 52° Clear Humidity: 90% Cloud Coverage: 24% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunrise: 07:37:46 AM Sunset: 07:20:52 PM Today Partly cloudy skies. High 78F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow A mainly sunny sky. High near 80F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Warnock raises more than $26 million in third quarter Kemp extends suspension of gasoline tax again Abrams campaign goes after Kemp with three hard-hitting ads State & Region Fair Fight Action likely to appeal voting rights decision Industry expert: Georgia’s fee on electric vehicles ‘counterproductive’ Carr, Jordan clash over abortion rights