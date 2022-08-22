First National Community Bank headlines: Buc-ee's, one year later, has become a regional destination. All eyes on Rome Board of Education tonight. Shine a showcase for local talent. Aug 22, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Buc-ee's, after one year in Calhoun, is a regional hit with that brisket, those nuggets and competitive gas prices.Ahead of the Headlines: Key Rome Board of Education meeting tonight; city commission meets, too. Tuesday: County commission. Briefly: Shine Show 2022 set for Sunday evening at West Rome Baptist Church.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Mostly mid 80s, moderate rain chances to start the week. Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Latest high school football rankings after week 1.Falcons play Jets tonight at 8 on ESPN.Rome Braves washed out Sunday; off Monday. At Bowling Green Tuesday-Saturday.Atlanta Braves fall to Astros. At Pittsburgh Monday-Wednesday; off Thursday; at St. Louis Friday-Sunday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending 5 more students face battery charges following Thursday lunchroom brawl at Rome High; that's 16 so far this week Police: 11 students charged following separate fights on consecutive days at Rome High. Extra officers at Rome High Friday and downtown with 3 high school football games at Barron, RHS pep rally canceled. Services set for Rockmart man killed in wreck on Ga. 101 near Silver Creek post office. Saturday summary: Following chaotic week, Rome school board meets Monday evening. Quiet day at RHS Friday as extra officers were on patrol. 4 candidates qualify for city school board seat. Today's Weather Right Now 73° Mostly Cloudy Humidity: 97% Cloud Coverage: 82% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 07:06:59 AM Sunset: 08:19:10 PM Today Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. High 83F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight Cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Supreme Court puts Public Service Commission elections on hold Federal court rules Georgia Medicaid program can proceed Challenges loom in push for EV charging stations in Georgia State & Region Georgia unemployment rate, job numbers set new records State school superintendent candidates lay out education visions State school superintendent candidates lay out education visions