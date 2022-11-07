First National Community Bank headlines: At least 61,000 votes already in across NW Georgia. Precincts open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. election day. Another record high today? Nov 7, 2022 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.More than 61,000 votes already in across Northwest Georgia; precincts open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.Ahead of the Headlines: Election Day; precincts open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday. Shine a Light on Lung Cancer. Rome International Film Festival. Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Record high due today and then a gradual slip into the mid 70s. Election Day: Sunny and 78, gusts to 15 mph.Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:High school football rankings as playoffs begin.Falcons edged 20-17 on last play of the game; next at Panthers Thursday night.Berry Vikings football: Home Saturday vs. Hendrix, 2 p.m.Shorter Hawks football: At Valdosta State. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Preliminary Rome police report shows a Rockmart man died after a van ran off a wet West Rome road, striking a tree Now embracing Stranger Things' Creel House, the Claremont House is on the market for $1.5 million Briefly: Lowe's distribution center has 50 jobs to fill today. Floyd elections board to meet Tuesday; on call all day. Surge in flu cases reported by area healthcare, school officials Coming in 2023: Marjorie Taylor Greene, the TV show? Today's Weather Right Now 61° Mostly Cloudy Humidity: 96% Cloud Coverage: 55% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 07:06:04 AM Sunset: 05:41:57 PM Today Areas of dense morning fog. Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 81F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Partly cloudy skies. High 79F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Kemp orders another suspension of state gas tax Conservation group running political ad opposing titanium mine near Okefenokee Georgia Power watchdogs next up in rate case hearings State & Region New leadership committees bring in close to $100 million to governor’s race Ralston stepping down as Georgia House speaker Democrat Kwanza Hall endorses Republicans Brian Kemp, Burt Jones