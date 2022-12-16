First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town with the last word on the Claremont House sale. Business updates. Weekend forecast: A cold one Dec 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Around Town:The mysterious final chapter on the Claremont House sale.Sparrow Pointe still on point -- across from The Point.No slowing down for Coosa Valley Credit Union in 2023 after busy 2022.Peaks & Valleys: League honors for Cartersville's Trevor Lawrence ... Darlington alum helps nail national soccer title ... Politicos running off about runoffs -- and your right to vote.Ware Mechanical Weather: Clearing skies but cold weekend ahead. Lows Sunday, morning mornings: mid 20s Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Opening day for the 69th annual high school Christmas tournament.Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl, 8 p.m. Dec. 31.Falcon at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Sunday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending 20-year-old man charged with murder after victim found on a West Rome street Saturday night Amid 'Reimagine RCS' push, who's in and who's out at Rome City Schools -- and what's next First egg of the season now in the Berry eagles' nest; watch on for no. 2 First National Community Bank headlines: DUI accident claims life of Emerson mayor, his wife. Investigation continues to Rome murder. 2 inches of rain due Wednesday. First National Community Bank headlines: Rome man, 20, charged in Saturday night murder. Another two inches of rain on the way. Today's Weather Right Now 33° Clear Humidity: 100% Cloud Coverage: 2% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:39:42 AM Sunset: 05:32:18 PM Today Sunny. High 51F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Partly cloudy skies. High 48F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Kemp bans TikTok on state-owned devices Intervenors in Georgia Power rate case push for lower profits, more solar Georgia should create HBCU economic prosperity planning districts, state Senate committee recommends State & Region Congress passes Ossoff-sponsored bill requiring improvements to federal prison cameras Georgia Power agrees to cut rate hike request by 40% Legislative committee recommends funding home- and community-based care for 2,400 more Georgians with disabilities