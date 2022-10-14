First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town with news on Jim 'N Nick's Shorter Avenue plans.Torrid home sales take a break. First Buc-ee's, now Wawa? Oct 14, 2022 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Around Town:First look at Jim 'N Nick's Shorter Avenue plans.Surging home sales hit a September slump.First Buc-ee's, now Wawa in Georgia?Friday Night Frights. Scary plans to watch 'Spirit Halloween.'Peaks & Valleys: Call it Clutch TV. Defining 'special' in those tax packages.4-year-old dies in Cave Spring Road accident in northern Polk County.DOJ files racial discrimination lawsuit against Bartow CountyToday's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Sunny and 80 on Saturday; low of 39 Tuesday morning. Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Atlanta Braves vs. Phillies: 4:30 this afternoon as the best-of-five division series moves to Philadelphia tied one game each. Weather there: Sunny, near 70.Tonight's high school football schedule.Berry Vikings football: at Centre on Saturday.Shorter Hawks football: Home Saturday vs. West Florida.Atlanta Falcons home Sunday vs. 49ers, 1 p.m., Fox. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Bath & Body Works moves from mall, plans Oct. 29 opening at Riverbend Center as retail shifts continue Darlington grad's artwork among final display as Athen's The Grit closes. First National Community Bank headlines: Rome man charged in father-in-law's murder. What's ahead on a busy Saturday. Much cooler today; near 40 Sunday morning. First National Community Bank news briefing: Coosa Valley Fair wraps huge huge week. Saturday football scores; Braves to face Phillies Tuesday. Perfect weather. Advertising: Hardy Realty's open house gallery for Sunday Today's Weather Right Now 44° Clear Humidity: 96% Cloud Coverage: 2% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunrise: 07:45:20 AM Sunset: 07:07:32 PM Today Plentiful sunshine. High 76F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunny skies. High 82F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities head to retire Port of Savannah sees quarter of growth ahead of anticipated slowdown Former Democratic Gov. Roy Barnes endorses Republican Tyler Harper for ag commissioner State & Region Poll respondents like Kemp but prefer Abrams’ stands on key issues Georgia high school seniors continue besting the nation on ACT Kemp leading Abrams by double digits; Warnock and Walker tied