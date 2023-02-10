First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town with a 'scoop' of Honeycream; Coosa Valley grows again; Bartow battleground. Light snow possible Sunday Feb 10, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Around Town:The latest 'scoop' on Honeycream.Coosa Valley Credit Union grows again.Battleground: Bartow County over Aubrey development proposal.McDaniel earns top sales honors at Toles, Temple & Wright.Popcorn & Politics: MTG and a Cynthia McKinney throwback? Endorsing early primary idea.Peaks & Valleys: Villa Hizer never hit the brakes. Sad state of the State of the Union. RHS grad and NASA engineering student Carson Garrett cast in Survivor's 44th season.Ware Mechanical Weather: Maybe an inch of rain starting Saturday with a trace of snow early Sunday.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs, Sunday at 6:30 p.m.7.5 hours of pregame Super Bowl coverage set for Sunday.Updates on Atlanta Braves spring trainingRome Braves set free open house for Saturday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Rome Police: Investigation continues into shooting death of 56-year-old Aragon man Saturday night Villa Sulzbacher Hizer remembered for her constant community involvement, keen business sense and love of the Bonneville Salt Flats First National Community Bank headlines: Rome homicide investigation continues; victim identified. Flu cases down but deaths up. Gorgeous forecast First National Community Bank headlines: Homicide investigation continues in Rome after shooting death of Aragon man, 56. Clearing skies, warmer as week begins. First National Community Bank headlines: Formal talks under way for extra penny sales tax on fall ballot -- and maybe more Today's Weather Right Now 46° Clear Humidity: 85% Cloud Coverage: 67% Wind: 3 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:30:31 AM Sunset: 06:19:40 PM Today Mostly cloudy. High 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow A few showers in the morning becoming a steady rain in the afternoon. High 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Legislative committee approves raising truck weights in Georgia after lengthy hearing Senate passes bill to evaluate whether job requirements match needed skills New ‘fix’ to Georgia’s medical cannabis program clears legislative committee State & Region Georgia revenue commissioner drops ‘interim’ from title Kamala Harris touts Biden administration climate agenda in Georgia Senate bill bars blocking access to government services based on COVID vax status