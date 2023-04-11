Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
Around Town:
Rome City Commissioners discuss Chulio Hills, Cochran complaint.
Ware Mechanical Weather: A perfect spring day -- sunny and 73.
Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Model's Victaria Saxton drafted by Indiana Fever.
Baseball: Updates on Atlanta, Rome Braves. Rome opens first road trip of the year tonight in Bowling Green.
Busy Saturday ahead for Georgia, Tech as spring football games held.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Abundant sunshine. High near 75F. Winds light and variable.
Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Mainly sunny. High near 80F. Winds light and variable.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.