First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on what's cooking next from Chicken Salad Chick founder. More growth for local businesses. Governor's race at $100 million -- and counting. Oct 7, 2022

Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.

Around Town: Chicken Salad Chick found has something else cooking.

Business: More growth for Coosa Valley Credit Union -- and Rome-based Big Dan's.

Popcorn & Politics: Governor's race contributions top $100 million.

Peaks & Valleys: How 'bout those Braves? Getting the 'run-around' on highway connector plays.

Rome, Floyd County school systems exceed state graduation rate by seven percentage points.

Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.

Ware Mechanical Weather: You'll want a coat to wear to church Sunday as overnight lows will be in the 40s

Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: Crime

Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Atlanta Braves start playoffs Tuesday vs. St. Louis/Phillies wild card winner (that series starts today at 2:07 p.m.)
Tonight's high school football games; John McClellan's picks.
Berry Vikings football: Home vs. Rhodes Saturday.
Shorter Hawks football: At Mississippi College Saturday.
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Sunday.

Trending

Partridge building on Broad Street sells again, work continues on Shannon-area building projects

$1.5 million permit issued for Rome's Varsity restaurant at former Dairy Queen site

Renee Lanham sentenced to 10 years following her conviction on two counts of giving false statements.

First National Community Bank headlines: Partridge building changes hands again in downtown Rome. Fair, concerts part of busy week ahead. Weather in a word: Beautacious.

Prime time here for 2022 political season: Candidate debates and meetings set; voter registration continues at the fair, elections office

State & Region

State Supreme Court hears arguments on Spaceport Camden referendum

Walker raises more than $12 million in third quarter

Kemp campaign reports almost $29M in third-quarter fundraising

Ex-husband of former state employee admits guilt in fraud scheme

New report: Georgia 13th in nation for amount of toxic chemicals dumped in waterways

Candidates for lieutenant governor hit the airwaves