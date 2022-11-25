First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on what to expect in 2022's final act(s). Next up: Mobile coffee. Popcorn & Politics: Sunday voting; it came from Twitter. Nov 25, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Around Town:As we head into the final month of 2022, what to expect across Northwest Georgia (there's always something). Examples: LakePoint, Varsity, Rome Braves sale...Coffee craze goes mobile: As coffee shops proliferate nearly as fast as a certain restaurant genre, there's a new option available: Shelby's Coffee -- on wheels.Popcorn & Politics: Being perfectly clear about advance voting in the confusing Senate runoff (you can vote this Sunday and all next week)... Another comeback from the Tweeter machine.Peaks & Valleys: One of the first 'Joys of Christmas' this season: Rome's largest parade ever ... Amid all the state legislative changes, slim picking for Northwest Georgia House and Senate members.Briefly: 35th Annual Love Feast feeds more than 2,500 on Thanksgiving... State Patrol reports nine fatal accidents on Georgia roads through early Friday... Ware Mechanical Weather: Rain should ease later this morning; high of 65 today, SaturdayToday's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Today's college games.John McClellan's high school playoff picks/this week's schedule.Kickoff forecast: Clearing skies, mid 50s.Georgia: At Athens vs. Georgia Tech on Saturday, noon, ESPN.Falcons at Washington, 1 p.m. Sunday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Mary Hardin Thornton named grand marshal of Rome's Christmas parade set for Nov. 29 GBI: Rockmart man dies following Sunday shootout with Paulding deputies; second such case in three days in NW Georgia Rome school board to discuss personnel in called Monday meeting U.S. Senate runoff: Warnock due in Rome Tuesday morning. First National Community Bank headlines: Around town on River District's new antiques mall, Grace events; N. Georgia political landmark closing. Thanksgiving: Warmer, maybe wetter. . Today's Weather Right Now 50° Cloudy Humidity: 96% Cloud Coverage: 83% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:22:49 AM Sunset: 05:31:35 PM Today Showers early with some clearing for the afternoon. High 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Mostly cloudy. High around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Walker, Warnock clash over character and competence in final stretch of long campaign Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban Georgia Supreme Court OKs early Saturday voting State & Region Georgia House Democrats assemble leadership team New Hyundai plant in Bryan County draws second supplier House Speaker David Ralston lies in state at Capitol