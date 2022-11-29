First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on Varsity's growth; a gingerbread Claremont House? Political updates. Weather: Heavy rain due; parade updates. Nov 29, 2022 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Around Town:Varsity taking shape -- in Bethlehem. A quick look inside.Plus a Crumbl teaser from Athens and what's next here.A Creel House Christmas? That might be taking shape at Honeymoon.Popcorn & Politics: Move over, 'hard-working' Georgians; Kemp has more ideas.Peaks & Valleys: No stopping 891 advance voters here... 'Porch pirates' beware ... Perfect Christmas card setting. Floyd County Police investigating fatal accident, one of 18 traffic deaths in the state over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.More than 1,800 vote in Floyd during the first two days of advance voting for the U.S. Senate runoff. Sites open today-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.Ware Mechanical Weather: Heavy rain starts tonight and continues into midday Wednesday. Look for a high of 71 today, 52 by Thursday.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:High school playoff schedule.Georgia vs. LSU for the SEC championship, 4 p.m. Saturday, CBS.Tonight: Latest College Football Playoff rankings.Falcons host Steelers, 1 p.m. Sunday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Mary Hardin Thornton named grand marshal of Rome's Christmas parade set for Nov. 29 Saturday briefing: Advance voting to begin Sunday afternoon, continue next week. Familiar face around Rome passes. Update on holiday traffic. First National Community Bank headlines: You can vote early starting Sunday afternoon, next week. Farewell to a familiar Rome face. Mid 60s, cloudy today; rain overnight. More than 1,800 Floyd residents have voted so far in the U.S. Senate runoff. GBI: Rockmart man dies following Sunday shootout with Paulding deputies; second such case in three days in NW Georgia Today's Weather Right Now 38° Clear Humidity: 93% Cloud Coverage: 33% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:26:35 AM Sunset: 05:30:49 PM Today Sunny early then increasing clouds with showers this afternoon. High 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight Periods of rain. A few rumbles of thunder possible late. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tomorrow Rain showers in the morning with bright sunshine in the afternoon. Morning high of 63F with temps falling to near 50. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Warnock Senate campaign leading nation in fundraising Georgia Senate Democrats reelect Gloria Butler minority leader Walker, Warnock clash over character and competence in final stretch of long campaign State & Region Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban Georgia Supreme Court OKs early Saturday voting Georgia House Democrats assemble leadership team