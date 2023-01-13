First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on the 'Shannon Surge;' more burgers, pizza, Mexican. Cold moves in after stormy afternoon. Jan 13, 2023 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Around Town:No slowing down the 'Shannon Surge' at 53 and 140.Restaurant, convenience store joining rush near emerging distribution centers.Dining: More burgers, pizza -- and Mexican.Peaks & Valleys: Sam Selman says thanks; no need for politics in announcing new industry.Ware Mechanical Weather: Storm ushers in colder temperatures; mid 40s today with wind chill.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Atlanta Braves' pitchers and catchers due at spring training on Feb. 16.; first game Feb. 25.Georgia sets national championship celebration for midday Saturday; where to watch. NFL playoffs: Cartersville's Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville vs. Chargers, 8:15 p.m. Saturday.NFL wild card games schedule link. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Armuchee man, 39, charged in wreck that claimed life of Rome mother of 6 Qcells bringing 2,000 jobs, solar manufacturing campus to Bartow County, part of a $2.5 billion expansion in Northwest Georgia First National Community Bank headlines: Armuchee man charged in crash that killed mother of 6. Arrest made in December fatality. Sunny and 60 followed by light rain. Qcells expected to announce expansion into Bartow, more new jobs as green energy boom continues Ahead of the Headlines: Rome commissioners to elect mayor tonight; city school board, county commission meet Tuesday. Today's Weather Right Now 44° Cloudy Humidity: 79% Cloud Coverage: 93% Wind: 13 mph UV Index: 1 Low Sunrise: 07:46:47 AM Sunset: 05:51:54 PM Today Overcast. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. High 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight A few flurries possible early. Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow Partly cloudy skies. High 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Newly elected Lt. Gov. Burt Jones names Senate committee chairmen Kemp outlines pay raise, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address Anticipated completion date of Plant Vogtle expansion put back by a month State & Region Kemp to address World Economic Forum in Switzerland Georgia lawmakers adopt rules for next two years Kemp puts tax cuts high on priority list for second term