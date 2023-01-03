First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on the return of The Partridge. Another 137 homes coming to Floyd. Watch out for today's storms. Jan 3, 2023 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Around Town:'Coming soon' ... to the Partridge.Longbrooke to bring 137 homes off U.S. 27/Eden Valley.Don't write off Honeycream just yet.Popcorn & Politics: Martha Bryant Summerbell was Republican before being Republican was "cool."Peaks & Valleys: College football saved its best for the semi-final games. Plus: The changing toll of what it is like to own a small business.Ware Mechanical Weather: Rain, maybe overnight storms on the way with a high of 71. Friday's high: 53.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Latest high school basketball rankings. Darlington, Model (boys); Calhoun (girls) ranked.Falcons close season with Tampa Bay: 1 p.m. Sunday, at home; on Fox.National championship: Georgia vs. TCU, Monday beginning at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending First National Community Bank headlines: Rome woman charged in fatal hit-and-run case. Year ends with fireworks tonight, hike and 'polar plunge' Sunday. Rain to ease by midday, high in mid 60s. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on real estate: Warehouse sale to bring jobs, Five Points to see new store. Latest jobs report. Soggy end to 2022. First National Community Bank headlines: Freak I-75 accident claims one life another charged. Georgia rallies to top Ohio State. Foggy morning; high in the upper 60s. First National Community Bank headlines: Remembering Harold L. Murphy, a legal legend. Covid cases up during Christmas week. Much warmer finale to 2022. What's ahead: Fireworks tonight, hikes on local trails and a polar plunge on New Year's Day. Today's Weather Right Now 64° Cloudy Humidity: 95% Cloud Coverage: 97% Wind: 4 mph UV Index: 1 Low Sunrise: 07:46:58 AM Sunset: 05:43:15 PM Today Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tonight Thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow Thunderstorms in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. High 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Election-year politics tops Georgia headlines in 2022 Preservationists warn new Cumberland Island visitation plan would ruin pristine seashore Audit finds Georgia R&D tax credit a poor return on investment State & Region Handful of new laws to take effect in Georgia this weekend Chattahoochee River Act signed into law Georgia establishes its own health-insurance portal, Georgia Access