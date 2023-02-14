First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on slow home sales and hot commercial sites. November elections heating up. Warmer forecast, too. Feb 14, 2023 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Around Town:Chilly January home sales here after slower 2022 . . .,,, but commercial sales stay hot in West Rome. Cartersville expands entertainment district -- but still Thursday-Saturday only.Popcorn & Politics: Extra-penny sales tax, Rome's six commission seats will keep November vote in the headlines.Peaks & Valleys: Residents talk, county listens -- and acts. Quick response to DeSoto close call ... 12 hours of Super Bowl TV?Updates from Monday's Rome City Commission meeting.Ware Mechanical Weather: Sweetheart of a forecast -- sunny and 66.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Darlington, Calhoun girls ranked in latest state basketball polls.Updates on Atlanta Braves spring training. Pitchers and catchers report Wednesday.Rome Braves stage two job fairs this week for new season. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending DeSoto Theatre evacuated late Friday after strong smell of smoke from an apparent HVAC issue; performances continuing as planned Villa Sulzbacher Hizer remembered for her constant community involvement, keen business sense and love of the Bonneville Salt Flats First National Community Bank headlines: Formal talks under way for extra penny sales tax on fall ballot -- and maybe more First National Community Bank headlines: Calhoun shooting injures teen; chief suspects Rome gang. What's ahead this week. Clearing skies, warmer week. First National Community Bank headlines: Rome remembers Villa Hizer's longtime community contributions. Homebuilders get bright forecast. Covid claims 3 more area residents Today's Weather Right Now 36° Clear Humidity: 87% Cloud Coverage: 40% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 07:26:37 AM Sunset: 06:23:30 PM Today Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Senate approves bill requiring mandatory minimums for gang recruitment activities Sports betting bill introduced in Georgia House Bill banning TikTok on state-owned devices advances State & Region Fulton judge blocks release of most of grand jury’s report on Trump’s role in 2020 election Georgia House passes bill to provide TANF benefits to pregnant women Georgia’s education funding formula: It’s complicated