First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on selling Eric Holland's home ($825K); another chain sizing up Rome; political battle on Broad Street? Plus Newsmakers, Peaks & Valleys. Aug 30, 2022

Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.

Around Town:
Up for sale -- Eric Holland's $825,000 home in Rome.
Culver's scouting sites in Rome.
Politics: A Broad Street battle begins. The Week of the Democrats.
Names in the News: Missy Kendrick, Mike Hobbs, PAM Studios.
Peaks & Valleys: Dawn Williams deserves a medal; worker 'shortage' needs to retire.
Briefly: 31 covid patients in Rome's hospitals Monday, down 1.

Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.

Ware Mechanical Weather: Low 90s to hang over our area through Thursday with a little rain possible, too.

Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: Crime

Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Rome Braves: Final home stand begins Tuesday-Sunday vs. Greenville.
Atlanta Braves. Rockies at Atlanta Tuesday-Thursday followed by the Marlins Friday-Sunday.
Season opens on the road this Saturday for Berry, Shorter.
Later this week: John McClellan's picks for week three of high school football.
Georgia vs. Oregon in Atlanta on Saturday; Georgia Tech hosts Clemson on Monday.

Updated: Death investigation continues in Shannon; Floyd Police say there is a 'person of interest' in custody.

10 additional Rome High students face charges following Tuesday brawl; extra officers still on campus.

RPD: Second 'swatting' call to Greene's home, this time from a 'suicide crisis line.' Capitol Police also investigating as nation media coverage builds.

Let's get ready to Crumbl, cookie company Rome-bound next spring

Monday digest: Tentative funeral services for homicide victim. Two school systems in flux over Eric Holland. Running Water Powwow returns after two years. And summer's end.

Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen's Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG

State & Region:
Former Statesboro councilman headed to prison for tax evasion
Kemp allocates $62 million to address homelessness and housing insecurity
Fulton judge orders Kemp to testify in probe of Trump's election interference
Homelessness a problem in rural Georgia
Former state employee charged in fraud scheme
Kemp rolls out new law enforcement grant program