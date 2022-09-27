First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on school board candidates' snub; busy year for elections chief nominee. Also: 2 inches of rain due from Hurricane Ian? Sep 27, 2022 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Around Town, popcorn & politics edition:Meet the school board candidates -- minus two.Elections chief finalist to start third job in a year if hired later today.Cartersville's hot corner isn't slowing down: Liquor store due soon and company for Varsity?Peaks & Valleys: Sure signs of fall (decorations and dessert); a friend in need; brutal 'sacks' in college football.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Upper 40s forecast for Thursday morning. We could see 2 inches of rain from Ian Friday into Saturday.Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Big changes for Georgia Tech football, athletics.Atlanta Braves at Nationals through Wednesday. Berry Vikings football: At Birmingham-Southern Saturday, 7 p.m.Shorter Hawks football: At West Alabama, 3 p.m. SaturdayAtlanta Falcons home vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m. Sunday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Work begins on nearly 450,000-square-foot industrial campus in Adairsville State patrol: Pedestrian dies in second fatal accident in Chattooga County in a week. First National Community Bank headlines: White mayor dies in motocross accident. Georgia watching growing storm Ian. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on premium pizza; an 'undercover' boss?; winner-take-all school board race. Plus: Finally, it will feel like fall. First National Community Bank headlines: Work under way on latest industrial site near Adairsville. Update on fatal motocross accident that killed mayor of White. Cooler days -- and preparing for threat from Ian. Today's Weather Right Now 52° Clear Humidity: 78% Cloud Coverage: 0% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunrise: 07:32:35 AM Sunset: 07:30:32 PM Today Abundant sunshine. High 76F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Plentiful sunshine. High 72F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia bracing for Hurricane Ian Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight Senate committee considers how to help veterans homes in Georgia State & Region New poll: Kemp leads Abrams; Warnock, Walker tied Good-government measure aimed at suspended elected officials tops proposals on statewide ballot Raffensperger moves to end distraction of Coffee County elections flap