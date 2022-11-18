First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on Rome's next TV debut: 'Kindred' on Dec. 13. Christmas trees on the move. Energy company plans $38.2 million investment in Floyd; 15 jobs. Nov 18, 2022 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Around Town:Rome's next screen scream, 'Kindred,' drops Dec. 13 (shot in Cotton Block).Cold pizza: Christmas tree lots on the move... Taco Bell rebuild almost ready.Popcorn & Politics: Fewest GOP votes in Floyd? MTG. Most Democratic votes? Flowers... Runoff updates: Debate, advance voting.Peaks & Valleys: Toys for Tots has even more demand -- and resolve... Flu outbreak just beginning?... A vote for Floyd's election team.Synthica Energy joining Floyd's Northwest Regional Industrial Park. Impact: A $38.2 million investment including 15 jobs with a $43 an hour average hourly wage. Update: Cartersville man, 45, wounded in shoot-out with police early Thursday, now in the Bartow County Jail.Ware Mechanical Weather: Around 40 degrees tor tonight's high school football playoff games -- at kickoff. Cold weekend ahead.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Bundle up for tonight's high school football playoffs schedule.Atlanta Braves, Battery being spun off by Liberty Media; no impact on Rome Braves.Georgia: At Kentucky, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS.Georgia Tech: At North Carolina, 5:30 p.m Saturday, ESPN2Falcons host the Bears Sunday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Overnight accident at US. 411 and Dodd/Chateau in East Rome. 12-building campus with 5.1 million square feet proposed between I-75 and U.S. 41 in Adairsville Demolition work under way on former AT&T building on Second Avenue, soon to be 31 townhomes. John Perry Carruth Jr., who 'loved to make music and loved to tell music’s story,' has died First National Community Bank headlines: Crash shuts down Turner McCall; 1 dead. Around Town: Jim 'N Nicks hiring -- before buildings; Scooter's due this week. Huge project targets Adairsville. Today's Weather Right Now 25° Clear Humidity: 85% Cloud Coverage: 7% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 07:16:22 AM Sunset: 05:34:35 PM Today Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunshine and some clouds. High 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region How Georgia school districts are spending $6 billion in federal COVID relief funds Witnesses at state Senate hearing call for tighter control of development authorities Georgia unemployment up slightly in October State & Region Georgia Lottery sets first-quarter profits record Georgia House Speaker Ralston dies following extended illness New college and career readiness data show some Georgia students unprepared