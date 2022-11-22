First National Community Bank headlines: Around town on River District's new antiques mall, Grace events; N. Georgia political landmark closing. Thanksgiving: Warmer, maybe wetter. . Nov 22, 2022 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Around Town:A 'Hodge Podge' of River District updates including a new antiques center, the opening of Grave events center and some growing pains.Mourning the loss of a Georgia political landmark. Poole's barbecue to close on Saturday.Peaks & Valleys: Green light on Saturday voting; the debate that wasn't; happy pancakes and sausage day.Rome school board hires Epps as CTAE director, accepts resignation of RHS Band Director Chad Hannah.Posting at 8 a.m.: The name of this year's grand marshal for the Rome Christmas parade.GBI: 15-year-old charged in Rockmart women's murder.Cartersville crew finds suspicious device; GBI called to dispose of it; investigation continues.Ware Mechanical Weather: A high of 65 on Thanksgiving with afternoon, evening showers expected. Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:High school football playoffs scheduleGeorgia: At Athens vs. Georgia Tech on Saturday, noon, ESPN.Falcons at Washington, 1 p.m. Sunday.Georgia expected to stay no. 1 in playoff rankings after wild football weekend.Thanksgiving TV football schedule.. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending GBI: Rockmart man dies following Sunday shootout with Paulding deputies; second such case in three days in NW Georgia Rome school board to discuss personnel in called Monday meeting John Perry Carruth Jr., who 'loved to make music and loved to tell music’s story,' has died 12-building campus with 5.1 million square feet proposed between I-75 and U.S. 41 in Adairsville U.S. Senate runoff: Warnock due in Rome Tuesday morning. Today's Weather Right Now 35° Clear Humidity: 87% Cloud Coverage: 72% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:20:07 AM Sunset: 05:32:51 PM Today Cloudy skies. High 56F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Some passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunshine and some clouds. High 67F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region New initiative seeks to increase the diversity of companies that contract with the state Congress gives final passage to renaming VA buildings after Isakson, Cleland Kemp stumps for Walker on runoff campaign trail State & Region Court ruling allows Saturday early voting ahead of Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff Witnesses at state Senate hearing call for tighter control of development authorities Georgia moves ahead with Medicaid work requirement plan