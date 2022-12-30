First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on real estate: Warehouse sale to bring jobs, Five Points to see new store. Latest jobs report. Soggy end to 2022. Dec 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Around Town:Armuchee warehouse deal has 65 jobs in play.Why Rome's Five Points is so hot.Downtown blues: Honeycream at a crossroads.Chipotle trifecta as Calhoun restaurant opens.Peaks & Valleys: First responders get a winter workout. We'll never see another lawmaker like Paul Smith.November saw lower unemployment compared to October but up from a year earlier; rough start to 2023 with scheduled Polk layoffs.Ware Mechanical Weather: An inch of rain will wash away 2022, from tonight into midafternoon Saturday. Highs in the mid 60sToday's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Model's Big Blue Classic basketball tournament updates.Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl, Saturday, ESPN.Falcons host Cardinals Sunday, 1 p.mSEC bowl schedule. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending First National Community Bank headlines: Remembering Harold L. Murphy, a legal legend. Covid cases up during Christmas week. Much warmer finale to 2022. First National Community Bank headlines: Roads appear in better shape today; 40-plus wrecks earlier. Upper 50s today; nice weekend ahead. Floyd man's body found in Polk. First National Community Bank headlines: Harbin Clinic, Atrium confirm merger plans. Wind chills near zero due Friday morning. November saw lower unemployment compared to October but up from a year earlier; rough start to 2023 with scheduled Polk layoffs Classes back to normal after manhunt around Johnson, Model schools; suspect still at large but 'no active threat,' police say Today's Weather Right Now 44° Humidity: 87% Cloud Coverage: 67% Wind: 3 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:46:10 AM Sunset: 05:40:07 PM Today Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. High 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Handful of new laws to take effect in Georgia this weekend Chattahoochee River Act signed into law Georgia establishes its own health-insurance portal, Georgia Access State & Region Wellstar, Augusta University unveil planned partnership WellStar, Augusta University unveil planned partnership General Assembly to renew debate over mining near Okefenokee Swamp