First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on premium pizza; an 'undercover' boss?; winner-take-all school board race. Plus: Finally, it will feel like fall. Sep 23, 2022

Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.

Around Town:
Get (wood) fired up for pizza restaurant.
'Undercover' boss at the Rome Braves.
Popcorn & Politics: 'Won and done' school board race; travels with Wendy.
Peaks & Valleys: A bridge to better days -- and more traffic concerns.

Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.

Ware Mechanical Weather: Finally, a taste of fall (and certified pumpkin-spice free).

Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: Crime

Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Atlanta Braves at Phillies through Sunday.
High school football updates.
Berry off this Saturday; Shorter at home.
Falcons at Seattle Sunday afternoon.

Trending
Sunday briefing: Imagine Festival continues at Kingston Downs. One Community's One Table this evening over the Oostanaula.
Friday morning shooting in northeastern Floyd leaves one man dead, another hospitalized
First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on changes for former restaurant site; what's new in West Rome; school board race heats up. Watch for 90-plus temperatures now through Thursday.
First National Community Bank headlines: Standoff near Shannon leaves one dead, another wounded. Blue Ribbon honors for Armuchee Primary. Rome Braves season comes to an end.
October will be a busy month for local voters, from advance voting to debates

Today's Weather
Right Now
60° Clear
Humidity: 69%
Cloud Coverage: 4%
Wind: 7 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunrise: 07:29:43 AM
Sunset: 07:36:09 PM

Today
Sunny. Much cooler. High near 80F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight
A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 84F. Winds light and variable.

Podcasts
Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen's Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG

State & Region
Senate committee considers how to help veterans homes in Georgia
State awards first two medical cannabis production licenses
Congressional oversight committee finds Justice Department failed to count nearly 1,000 deaths in jails and prisons
Kemp awards additional $30 million to address housing insecurity
Georgia law enforcement agencies seeking better pay to stem turnover
Atlanta post office to be renamed in honor of John Lewis