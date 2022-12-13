First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on Peach Cobbler Factory due in Rome, Cartersville; ice rink on the way; more Rome TV. Heavy rain due Wednesday. Dec 13, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Around Town:Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Rome, Cartersville.Beer garden's ultimate cold one: An ice rink.'Kindred,' partially shot in Rome, debuts today on Hulu.Popcorn & Politics: Floyd's incoming other state senator -- on voting for speaker of the U.S. House?Peaks & Valleys: On field and in the stands, a great football season... Farewell to a friend... Christmas Back Home a homegrown hit.Report illustrates events leading up to West Rome shooting death, victim identifiedCity Commission seeking more information on $119 million Rome Middle School projectWare Mechanical Weather: Wednesday's rain chances: 90% to 100% with two-plus inches on the way. Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:69th Annual Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament opens Friday.Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl, 8 p.m. Dec. 31.Falcon at New Orleans, 1 p.m. next Sunday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending 20-year-old man charged with murder after victim found on a West Rome street Saturday night Amid 'Reimagine RCS' push, who's in and who's out at Rome City Schools -- and what's next Monday morning wreck claims 19-year-old driver; third fatal accident in eight days in Floyd County Updated: Hyundai, SK bringing 3,500 jobs, $4 billion to $5 billion investment EV battery plant to Bartow. Site is between Rome, Cartersville off 411. First National Community Bank headlines: Rome man, 20, charged in Saturday night murder. Another two inches of rain on the way. Today's Weather Right Now 49° Cloudy Humidity: 92% Cloud Coverage: 86% Wind: 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Sunrise: 07:37:44 AM Sunset: 05:31:20 PM Today Cloudy. High 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Periods of rain. High 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region State Department of Education identifies 175 low-performing schools for additional support As overdoses soar in Georgia, so does demand for life-saving drug naloxone Economists see recession ahead for Georgia, nation State & Region As overdoses soar, so does demand for life-saving drug naloxone State tax revenues down slightly in November State tax revenues down slightly in November