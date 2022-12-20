First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on King Claw heading to West Rome; brewery debuts at River Remedy. Frigid forecast for Christmas; helping those in need. . Dec 20, 2022 7 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Around Town:King Claw due soon in West Rome.Brew crew in action as River Remedy.Popcorn & Politics: MTG targets 'sex toys;' General Assembly vs. national championship.Peaks & Valleys: Meet the new boss (on the county commission) plus social media meltdown(s).Ware Mechanical Weather: Snow chance eases but not the threat of cold: 10 degrees expected Saturday morning followed by a high of 28.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:High school Christmas basketball tournament scores; tonight's schedule.Falcons at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Saturday.Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl, 8 p.m. Dec. 31. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Classes back to normal after manhunt around Johnson, Model schools; suspect still at large but 'no active threat,' police say Greater Community Bank to be purchased by LGE Community Credit Union First egg of the season now in the Berry eagles' nest; watch on for no. 2 20-year-old man charged with murder after victim found on a West Rome street Saturday night First National Community Bank headlines: What's ahead as LGE Community Credit Union announces bid to purchase Greater Community Bank. Annual downtown Rome honors. Chilly weekend; snow showers next week? ahead. Today's Weather Right Now 42° Cloudy Humidity: 66% Cloud Coverage: 98% Wind: 3 mph UV Index: 1 Low Sunrise: 07:42:03 AM Sunset: 05:33:57 PM Today Cloudy with occasional showers. High 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight Considerable cloudiness. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Partly cloudy skies. High 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia should amp up its music-industry tax incentives, legislative committee recommends Georgia should amp up its music-industry tax incentives, legislative committee recommends Congressional representatives: Federal government should ensure timely cataract surgeries for older Georgians State & Region Transgender employees sue State Health Benefit Plan over failure to offer gender-confirming care Regional transportation tax celebrating 10-year anniversary Kemp bans TikTok on state-owned devices