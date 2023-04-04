Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
Area governments reviewing suggested projects for an extra-penny sales tax proposal going before voters in November.
Ware Mechanical Weather: Back to the 80s today, Wednesday before dropping again
Today's obituaries.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports:
Baseball: Updates on Atlanta, Rome Braves. Both teams set home openers for Thursday.
Braves retiring Andruw Jones' no. 25.
Schedule for Georgia, Tech, SEC spring football games.
Men's tournament: UConn vs. San Diego State
Foggy this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 84F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Mainly cloudy. High 89F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
