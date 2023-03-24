Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
Major supplier for Qcells solar panel plant on the way -- 160 jobs and $147 million investment due by summer 2024
Services set for Bartow County firefighter who died six days after medical emergency during training exercise.
Ware Mechanical Weather: Mostly sunny and 83 today; storms possible overnight with a half-inch of rain.
Model girls, boys soccer teams ranked in latest state polls.
Closer look at Shorter, Georgia, Tech, SEC spring games.
Updates on Atlanta Braves spring training.
Links to men's, women's basketball tournament brackets, schedules.
Partly cloudy. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly sunny later in the day. High near 80F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
