First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on doughnut war. Locals among state's 'most influential.' Politics: Pop that popcorn. Precincts open until 7 tonight. Nov 8, 2022

Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.

Around Town:
Doughnut wars escalating with independent now open in Cave Spring.
Local who's who among state's 500 most influential list: Education, economic development and more.

Popcorn & Politics: Time for a 'Manningcast' on election results... A party's party...

Peaks & Valleys: Finally, ag center proposal growing... Flushing a vicious Campaign 2022.

Decision Day: Precincts open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.

Ware Mechanical Weather: F

Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click

Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Falcons at Panthers Thursday night.
Second College Football Playoff rankings due tonight -- with a new no. 1.
A look at the high school playoff schedule this Friday, Saturday
Berry Vikings football: Home Saturday vs. Hendrix, 2 p.m.
Shorter Hawks football: At Valdosta State.

Trending

Preliminary Rome police report shows a Rockmart man died after a van ran off a wet West Rome road, striking a tree

Briefly: Lowe's distribution center has 50 jobs to fill today. Floyd elections board to meet Tuesday; on call all day.

Surge in flu cases reported by area healthcare, school officials

Coming in 2023: Marjorie Taylor Greene, the TV show?

Now embracing Stranger Things' Creel House, the Claremont House is on the market for $1.5 million

Today's Weather
Right Now
61°
Humidity: 93%
Cloud Coverage: 30%
Wind: 1 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunrise: 07:06:53 AM
Sunset: 05:41 PM

Today
Partly cloudy. High 79F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight
Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 71F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.

Podcasts
Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen's Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG

State & Region

State tax revenues rising again

2.5 million Georgians voted early

New leadership committees bring in close to $100 million to governor's race

Conservation group running political ad opposing titanium mine near Okefenokee

Georgia Power watchdogs next up in rate case hearings

Ralston stepping down as Georgia House speaker