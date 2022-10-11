First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on diner merging tradition, tomorrow. TV times: 'Kindred, Spirit.' Election: T-28 days. Oct 11, 2022 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Around Town:Changes coming to Emerson landmark Doug's Place -- while holding on to history as wel.Coming soon: 'Kindred,' Spirit' (made in Rome, Ga.)Popcorn & Politics: Voter deadlines, candidate debates on TV with local watch parties; advance voting next.Peaks & Valleys: Parker Systems in harm's way again... In search of a master scheduler for the community.Final day to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election; Facebook Live candidate forum set for Thursday for Rome School Board hopefuls.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: A little warmer today through Thursday; soggy Wednesday night possible.Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Atlanta Braves home vs. Phillies starting at 1:07 this afternoon; also home again Wednesday in best-of-five division series.Berry Vikings football: at Centre on Saturday.Shorter Hawks football: Home Saturday vs. West Florida.Atlanta Falcons home Sunday vs. 49ers, 1 p.m., Fox. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Darlington grad's artwork among final display as Athen's The Grit closes. First National Community Bank headlines: Rome man charged in father-in-law's murder. What's ahead on a busy Saturday. Much cooler today; near 40 Sunday morning. First National Community Bank news briefing: Coosa Valley Fair wraps huge huge week. Saturday football scores; Braves to face Phillies Tuesday. Perfect weather. Prime time here for 2022 political season: Candidate debates and meetings set; voter registration continues at the fair, elections office First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on what's cooking next from Chicken Salad Chick founder. More growth for local businesses. Governor's race at $100 million -- and counting. Today's Weather Right Now 44° Clear Humidity: 90% Cloud Coverage: 26% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunrise: 07:43:04 AM Sunset: 07:11:28 PM Today Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 79F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A few clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Conservative group bankrolling ads supporting Georgia’s transgender sports bill Attorney general candidates launch dueling ads Secretary of State candidates clash over voting rights￼ State & Region Abrams, Kemp campaigns raise combined $55 million in third quarter State tax revenues strong in September Georgia high-school graduation rate up in 2022 – again