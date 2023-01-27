First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on courting a breakfast spot in downtown Rome. Bartow project under fire from outdoors groups. Jan 27, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Around Town:Downtown Rome fishing for breakfast spot, gets a few nibbles.Massive Bartow development proposal draws fire from outdoors enthusiasts.Popcorn & Politics: About the school bond vote and Geoff Duncan now pitching at CNN.Peaks & Valleys: Thanks for the (news) tips and holy cow, no Carays on the Braves' broadcasts.Cartersville man sentenced in drug trafficking, Courtney Dubois body dismemberment caseCartersville police: Device found in suspect's vehicle was an explosive; additional charges filed. Ware Mechanical Weather: A little frost in the forecast but great Saturday ahead: sunny and 57Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Shorter Hawks' athletics joining Conference Carolinas in 2024.NFL conference championships set for next Sunday: Chiefs vs. Bengals, 49ers vs. Eagles.Baseball: Updates on Atlanta Braves spring training, Rome Braves previews. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending First eaglet of the new season is in the nest at Berry College First National Community Bank headlines: Voccio urges covid, flu vaccines; recounts personal case. Kirby Smart visits area high schools. Sunny, then soggy weekend First National Community Bank headlines: Busy day ahead for Rome City Commission; what's ahead this week. A bit warmer -- and more rain on the way. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on Cartersville's west side story; development watch; names in the news. Rome commission backs school bonds. 40-mph winds, rain possible tonight. First National Community Bank headlines: First eaglet of the new season is in the nest at Berry College. More rain, upper 40s today. Season ends for Trevor Lawrence Today's Weather Right Now 30° Clear Humidity: 83% Cloud Coverage: 8% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 07:41:12 AM Sunset: 06:05:34 PM Today Sunny. High 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia Senate Republicans unveil 2023 legislative agenda Kemp calls out National Guard following violent protests in Atlanta Poll finds strong support for legalizing gambling in Georgia State & Region SK Battery expanding presence in Georgia Georgia foster-care officials blame ‘hoteling’ problem on health-care shortfalls Rules set for producing, selling cannabis oil in Georgia