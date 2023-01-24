First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on Cartersville's west side story; development watch; names in the news. Rome commission backs school bonds. 40-mph winds, rain possible tonight. Jan 24, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Around Town:Down on Main Street, in Cartersville, there's a revival under way on the western end.Rome's Steve Graves elected vice chair of Georgia's real estate commission.The stadium voice of the Rome Braves is hitting the showers after 12 seasons.Development watch: From Amazon's vacant Emerson campus to Broad Street to a slice of Varsity, what is -- and isn't -- making a buzz.Peaks & Valleys: Those Berry eagles and the no-show NFL playoff game in Atlanta.City Commission votes to back Rome Middle School construction bondsWare Mechanical Weather: 40 mph gusts possible tonight throughout Wednesday. Tonight's rains should push us above 7 inches for January with a week still to go; high of 54Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Darlington, Calhoun move up in girls' high school basketball rankings. NFL conference championships set for next Sunday: Chiefs vs. Bengals, 49ers vs. Eagles.Baseball: Updates on Atlanta Braves spring training, Rome Braves previews. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending First National Community Bank headlines: Voccio urges covid, flu vaccines; recounts personal case. Kirby Smart visits area high schools. Sunny, then soggy weekend First eaglet of the new season is in the nest at Berry College First National Community Bank headlines: Winery due soon near Rockmart. No walls but jobs at Jim 'N Nick's. Bartow project charging '26 Senate race. House committee assignments out, from Washington, D.C., to Atlanta First National Community Bank headlines: Busy day ahead for Rome City Commission; what's ahead this week. A bit warmer -- and more rain on the way. Today's Weather Right Now 28° Clear Humidity: 87% Cloud Coverage: 12% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:42:53 AM Sunset: 06:02:37 PM Today Mostly sunny. High 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorrow Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region GBI: Activist fatally shot after wounding state trooper bought gun legally Rules vote to mark milestone for medical cannabis in Georgia Talmadge Bridge project in Savannah gets green light State & Region State House Speaker Burns undecided on many issues entering first session at helm Georgia women’s prison to be downsized, inmates to transfer to former federal lockup State opens public comment period on proposed mine near Okefenokee Swamp