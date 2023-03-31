Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
Around Town:
Ex-Synovus executive Scott Preston named United Community Bank's division chief executive officer as David Johnson prepares to retire; updates on others also changing banks
Hufstetler fires back after USG cries foul on budget cuts
Ware Mechanical Weather: Greatest chance of storms now looks like 2 until 7 a.m. Saturday.
Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Atlanta Braves open 2023 with a W in Washington; concerns about Fried.
Schedule for Shorter, Georgia, Tech, SEC spring football games.
Men's tournament: UConn, Miami, Florida Atlantic and San Diego State at 6 p.m. Saturday; UConn vs. Miami, 8:50 p.m. Saturday.
Women's tournament: LSU vs. Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. Friday; South Carolina vs. Iowa, 9 p.m. Friday.
Generally cloudy. High 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to lots of sunshine late. High 78F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
