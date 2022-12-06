First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on axes to doughnuts; Senate runoff contributions; forecast on Kemp's future. Third traffic death in eight days. Precincts open until 7 tonight. Dec 6, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Around Town:Business updates, from Game of Throwns downtown move to doughnuts to a Shannon showcase on the way.Health: New covid concerns as U.S. -- and Rome -- hospital cases rise.Popcorn & Politics: Almost 750 local contributors gave to the final candidates in the U.S. Senate race. NYT calls Brian Kemp the 'man who neutered Trump.'Peaks & Valleys: We endorse early presidential primary in Georgia in 2024; thumbs down on quarter-billion-dollar Senate race... Downtown Rome's shining more light on Christmas this year.Monday morning accident claims 19-year-old driver; third fatal accident in eight days in Floyd County. Precincts open today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. in U.S. Senate runoff.Ware Mechanical Weather: 2.44 inches of rain so far; election day forecast see some rain, high of 63.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Falcons plan 'intense meetings' during bye with 5-8 record, four games to play.Cedartown vs. Benedictine for state championship, 3:30 p.m. Friday.Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl, 8 p.m. Dec. 31. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Updated: Collision at Martha Berry, Fifth Avenue kills Rome man Friday evening; memorial services pending. Monday morning wreck claims 19-year-old driver; third fatal accident in eight days in Floyd County Final push for U.S. Senate votes underway; Floyd already has topped 2018 runoff turnout but won't come close to 2021 First National Community Bank headlines: Offer made for Claremont House -- but more famous homes for sale. Politics: A smelly tweet; runoff's finale. Parade updates. Nearly 11,500 Floyd County votes already in for U.S. Senate runoff; precincts open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday Today's Weather Right Now 50° Cloudy Humidity: 98% Cloud Coverage: 94% Wind: 3 mph UV Index: 1 Low Sunrise: 07:32:32 AM Sunset: 05:30:21 PM Today Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. High 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight Overcast. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Cloudy with occasional showers for the afternoon. High 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region German robotics company to locate North American headquarters in Canton Ex-school superintendent admits guilt in multiple thefts Early voting turnout for Tuesday’s runoff finishes strong State & Region Robotics manufacturer to build North American headquarters in Canton Georgia could get earlier Democratic presidential primary in 2024 Georgia Power, environmental groups clash over coal ash