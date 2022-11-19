First National Community Bank headlines: Amid surge in flu cases and deaths, vaccinations are 'way off.' Area state senator to lead first Hispanic caucus. Nov 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Even as Georgia records a dozen flu deaths since October, fewer people are getting their annual vaccinations.Polk state senator named chair of Georgia General Assembly's first Hispanic caucusCourt ruling allows Saturday early voting ahead of Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoffWare Mechanical Weather: Another cold morning ahead and then a bit warmer to start the week. Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Scores from Friday night's high school football playoffs.Georgia: At Kentucky, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS.Georgia Tech: At North Carolina, 5:30 p.m Saturday, ESPN2Falcons host the Bears Sunday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending 12-building campus with 5.1 million square feet proposed between I-75 and U.S. 41 in Adairsville Demolition work under way on former AT&T building on Second Avenue, soon to be 31 townhomes. Overnight accident at US. 411 and Dodd/Chateau in East Rome. John Perry Carruth Jr., who 'loved to make music and loved to tell music’s story,' has died First National Community Bank headlines: Crash shuts down Turner McCall; 1 dead. Around Town: Jim 'N Nicks hiring -- before buildings; Scooter's due this week. Huge project targets Adairsville. Today's Weather Right Now 30° Clear Humidity: 95% Cloud Coverage: 32% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:17:19 AM Sunset: 05:34:05 PM Today Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Court ruling allows Saturday early voting ahead of Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff Witnesses at state Senate hearing call for tighter control of development authorities Georgia moves ahead with Medicaid work requirement plan State & Region Georgia congressional delegation pushing long wish list of military projects Georgia Hispanic lawmakers form caucus in General Assembly How Georgia school districts are spending $6 billion in federal COVID relief funds