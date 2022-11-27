First National Community Bank headlines: Advance voting begins today in U.S. Senate race in Floyd. Rain moving out; due back Tuesday afternoon/evening. Nov 27, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Sunday briefing.Advance voting today, 1 until 5 p.m., at elections office and Anthony Center.Ware Mechanical Weather: Mid 60s today after rain, some gusts overnight; more rain due late Tuesday.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:High school football playoffs continue for Rome, Cartersville, Cedartown.Georgia dominates Tech; awaits LSU in SEC Championship next Saturday.Falcons at Washington, 1 p.m. Sunday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Mary Hardin Thornton named grand marshal of Rome's Christmas parade set for Nov. 29 GBI: Rockmart man dies following Sunday shootout with Paulding deputies; second such case in three days in NW Georgia Rome school board to discuss personnel in called Monday meeting U.S. Senate runoff: Warnock due in Rome Tuesday morning. First National Community Bank headlines: You can vote early starting Sunday afternoon, next week. Farewell to a familiar Rome face. Mid 60s, cloudy today; rain overnight. Today's Weather Right Now 62° Humidity: 73% Cloud Coverage: 53% Wind: 11 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:24:45 AM Sunset: 05:31:15 PM Today Sun and clouds mixed. High 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight Cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Walker, Warnock clash over character and competence in final stretch of long campaign Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban Georgia Supreme Court OKs early Saturday voting State & Region Georgia House Democrats assemble leadership team New Hyundai plant in Bryan County draws second supplier House Speaker David Ralston lies in state at Capitol