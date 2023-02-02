First National Community Bank headlines: Accident kills man in wheelchair; investigation continues. Covid claims 2 more Floyd residents. Gordon associate magistrate judge resigns. Feb 2, 2023 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Investigation continues into Second Avenue pedestrian fatalityCovid claims 2 more Floyd residents as well as one each in Gordon, Chattooga. State posts highest death count in four-plus monthsGordon County Magistrate Court associate judge resigns following investigationWare Mechanical Weather: More than 1.5 inches of rain today into Friday and then wind chills in the teens Saturday morningToday's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Five 2022 Rome Braves get nonroster invitations to Braves' spring training.Trevor Lawrence headed to NFL's Pro Bowl GamesSuper Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs, Feb. 12. Baseball: Updates on Atlanta Braves spring training, Rome Braves previews. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Cumberland Trail homeowners, seeking relief from Bordeau Metals' rendering operation, meeting next week as county, others take a closer look First National Community Bank headlines: Closer look at changes under way in North Rome. Soggy Sunday ahead. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on courting a breakfast spot in downtown Rome. Bartow project under fire from outdoors groups. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on another senior medical opening; dueling school job fairs Saturday. Panel: Remove Coomer from the bench First National Community Bank headlines: Preliminary environmental study due at former hospital site. Rome School Board meets on personnel this evening. No real break in the rain Today's Weather Right Now 42° Cloudy Humidity: 99% Cloud Coverage: 98% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:37:16 AM Sunset: 06:11:43 PM Today Cloudy with periods of rain. High 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tonight Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow Partly cloudy skies. High 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region New lieutenant governor outlines goals Senate passes first bill of session aimed at widening GBI’s powers Mid-year state budget clears Georgia House committee State & Region Former House Speaker Ralston’s widow loses in runoff for his seat New bill would set mandatory minimum sentences for gang recruitment Kia celebrates Georgia success while looking to future