First National Community Bank headlines: A look at Holland's contract as superintendent. Cartersville deputy chief charged with solicitation in Florida. Sep 3, 2022 31 min ago

Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.RCS Superintendent Eric Holland's contract finalized; he'll earn $200,000; must live in Floyd County; contract in place through 2025.Deputy chief of Cartersville Police on leave as investigation continues into his arrest on solicitation charges in Florida.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Mid 80s for the holiday weekend with at least an inch of rain or more.Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome Braves home vs. Drive through Sunday.Atlanta Braves host Marlins through Sunday.Season opens on the road today for Berry, Shorter.Week three scores from high school football.Today: Georgia vs. Oregon in Atlanta; Monday: Georgia Tech hosts Clemson on Monday.Falcons opening day is Sept. 11 at home vs. the Saints.

Trending Around Town: Up for sale -- Eric Holland's $825,000 home in Rome. Culver's scouting sites? Politics: A Broad Street battle begins. Around Town: Spirit Halloween to be extra scary this year, Marco's Pizza due Sept. 12 and Whataburger will soon be a few ticks closer Cartersville Police deputy chief on leave following arrest in Florida on solicitation charges. Monday digest: Tentative funeral services for homicide victim. Two school systems in flux over Eric Holland. Running Water Powwow returns after two years. And summer's end. Updated: Death investigation continues in Shannon; Floyd Police say there is a 'person of interest' in custody.

Today's Weather Right Now 73° Cloudy Humidity: 94% Cloud Coverage: 79% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunrise: 07:15:43 AM Sunset: 08:03:48 PM Today Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. High 86F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow Thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

State & Region Grant program to offer new water source for Southwest Georgia farming Georgia Tech lands $65 million for artificial intelligence manufacturing project Kemp renews suspension of gas sales tax State & Region State labor department settles lawsuit over pandemic-era jobless claims State Department of Education to pilot new teacher evaluation system Georgia lawmakers may help fund new approach to treating post-traumatic stress disorder