First National Community Bank headlines: 70 degrees again today, Tuesday but rain and maybe storms on the way.. Changing faces in Floyd's legislative delegation Jan 2, 2023 2 hrs ago

Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.

Ware Mechanical Weather: After some bonus rain in 2022, first real showers of the new year start tonight. Floyd legislative delegation grows as state House, Senate districts shift. General Assembly starts Jan. 9.

Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.

Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click

Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Atlanta Falcons get a closer win over Cardinals; to close season vs. Bucs.
Today's SEC bowl games.
National championship: Georgia vs. TCU, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 9, ESPN.

First National Community Bank headlines: Rome woman charged in fatal hit-and-run case. Year ends with fireworks tonight, hike and 'polar plunge' Sunday. Rain to ease by midday, high in mid 60s.

First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on real estate: Warehouse sale to bring jobs, Five Points to see new store. Latest jobs report. Soggy end to 2022.

First National Community Bank headlines: Remembering Harold L. Murphy, a legal legend. Covid cases up during Christmas week. Much warmer finale to 2022.

What's ahead: Fireworks tonight, hikes on local trails and a polar plunge on New Year's Day.

First National Community Bank headlines: Freak I-75 accident claims one life another charged. Georgia rallies to top Ohio State. Foggy morning; high in the upper 60s.

Today's Weather
Right Now
50°
Cloudy
Humidity: 94%
Cloud Coverage: 89%
Wind: 1 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunrise: 07:46:49 AM
Sunset: 05:42:22 PM

Today
Areas of patchy fog early. Overcast. High 67F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight
A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Podcasts
Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen's Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG

State & Region
Election-year politics tops Georgia headlines in 2022
Preservationists warn new Cumberland Island visitation plan would ruin pristine seashore
Audit finds Georgia R&D tax credit a poor return on investment
Handful of new laws to take effect in Georgia this weekend
Chattahoochee River Act signed into law
Georgia establishes its own health-insurance portal, Georgia Access