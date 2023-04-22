Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
Crews searching for 38-year-old man missing on Coosa River after boat sank; two others OK.
Two drug drops today in Rome as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Ware Mechanical Weather: Almost half an inch of rain with from our overnight storms that spawned several weather advisories in the early hours. Just a handful of power outages remain this morning.
Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Atlanta Braves home today-Sunday vs. Astros.
Rome Braves home vs. Hudson Valley through Sunday.
Rome gets a big W vs. Renegades Friday night.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 73F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy. High 68F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.