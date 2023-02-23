Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
3 years later, covid's impact on Northwest Georgia: 1,446 deaths, almost 84,000 cases. Georgia has lost 35,000 residents
Rome, Cartersville Party City locations to close as part of bankruptcy proceedings.
Ware Mechanical Weather: We saw a record high Wednesday and perhaps another round today. Cooler days, light rain up next.
Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Unity boys compete in final four basketball tonight.
Another health scare for Braves' Mike Soroka.
Updates on Atlanta Braves spring training. First game is 1:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Red Sox.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Thundershowers this afternoon following a period of morning rain. Near record high temperatures. High 78F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.