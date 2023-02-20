Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
2 weeks to Crossover Day; local lawmakers making progress.
Ahead of the Headlines: Alcohol Control Commission meets this evening; elections board on Tuesday; Ash Wednesday.
Ware Mechanical Weather: Flip flop weather returns Thursday -- low to mid 80s.
Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Darlington boys ranked fifth.
Double Ws as Berry men, women get opening SAA basketball wins Sunday to advance in tournament.
Remaining Braves due at spring training today; first full workout is Tuesday
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 72F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Showers early becoming less numerous later in the day. Thunder possible. High 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.