First National Community Bank headlines: 3.25 inches of rain overnight; no road closings so far. 325-plus without power. Rome parade now set for Thursday. Another big day of advance voting. Nov 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Ware Mechanical Weather: 3.25 inches of rain since 8 p.m. Tuesday; roads OK so far. More than 325 customers without power across the region.Another strong day of advance voting in Floyd County, across the state. Two sites open today through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.Weather delays Rome Christmas Parade until 6:30 p.m. Thursday; some additional changes.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:High school playoff schedule.John McClellan's picks for the high school football semi-finals posts later this morning. Georgia holds no. 1 spot in latest College Football Playoff rankings.Georgia vs. LSU for the SEC championship, 4 p.m. Saturday, CBS.Brent Key named Tech's next football coach.Falcons host Steelers, 1 p.m. Sunday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Saturday briefing: Advance voting to begin Sunday afternoon, continue next week. Familiar face around Rome passes. Update on holiday traffic. First National Community Bank headlines: You can vote early starting Sunday afternoon, next week. Farewell to a familiar Rome face. Mid 60s, cloudy today; rain overnight. Updated: 1,832 Floyd residents voted Monday in the U.S. Senate runoff as state sets single-day record with more than 300,000 ballots cast. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on Varsity's growth; a gingerbread Claremont House? Political updates. Weather: Heavy rain due; parade postponed. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on what to expect in 2022's final act(s). Next up: Mobile coffee. Popcorn & Politics: Sunday voting; it came from Twitter. Today's Weather Right Now 58° Cloudy Humidity: 97% Cloud Coverage: 29% Wind: 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:27:24 AM Sunset: 05:30:44 PM Today A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Morning high of 60F with temps falling to near 50. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Partly cloudy skies. High around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia Power rate hike request draws pushback from public First bill of next year’s General Assembly session targets Georgia’s abortion ban Georgia Senate Democrats reelect Gloria Butler minority leader State & Region Asian American Pacific Islander lawmakers form caucus in General Assembly Georgians set early voting record Warnock Senate campaign leading nation in fundraising