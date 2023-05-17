Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
Two developments with 2,000 residences, industrial space together valued at $850 million target Adairsville.
Floyd County Schools prepare for a summer of construction.
Regents won't raise tuition despite budget cut.
Ware Mechanical Weather: Trace of rain with highs in the low 80s; a bit cooler on Thursday.
Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
State high school baseball playoffs (2A, 3A) in Rome this weekend.
Updates on Darlington's playoff run.
Atlanta Braves at Texas today.
Rome Braves in Hickory today through Sunday.
Matt Ryan joins CBS NFL coverage.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Scattered thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
A few showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High 72F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.