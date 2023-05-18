Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
April jobs report: 2,400 people working in Floyd vs. a year earlier -- but first-time unemployment claims surge as well
Bartow sheriff: Two men sought after Marietta man, 19, dies from injuries sustained in Tuesday night assault.
Hearing for June 19 at 9 a.m. planned for Cochran complaint.
Covid claims Bartow resident; 34 new cases reported in Northwest Georgia last week.
Ware Mechanical Weather: Mid 70s today, Friday; back to the low 80s for the weekend. Rain, storms likely Saturday.
Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Wins for both Rome, Atlanta Braves Wednesday night.
Atlanta Braves off Thursday, home vs. Mariners through Sunday.
Rome Braves in Hickory today through Friday.
Darlington's baseball season ends in final four showdown.
Several state high school baseball championships coming to AdventHealth Stadium this weekend.
Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 75F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Mostly cloudy. High 77F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
