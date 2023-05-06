Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
Menlo area shaken a bit by midday Friday magnitude 2.0 earthquake
No lockdown at area schools: Floyd County Schools say reported lockdown at Armuchee High School is part of a statewide hoax.
YMCA to provide summer lunch service from June 5 until July 27; here's where and when to go.
Ware Mechanical Weather: Starting Sunday, we'll see highs in the mid to upper 80s and maybe a few storms.
Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Atlanta Braves home vs. Orioles today-Sunday; off Monday.
Rome Braves host Bowling Green through Sunday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Mostly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.