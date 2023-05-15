Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
Chattooga's $18.4 million freestanding emergency campus from Atrium/Floyd due this fall.
Ahead of the Headlines: Floyd School Board meets Monday; elections board meets Tuesday; Peace Officers Memorial Service Friday
Ware Mechanical Weather: A tad cooler today with highs in the mid 80s and a quarter-inch of rain
Today's obituaries.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Rome Braves fall in finale, split series vs. Asheville three games each.
Atlanta Braves swept away by Blue Jays.
Atlanta Braves at Rangers today through Wednesday.
Rome Braves at Hickory Tuesday through Sunday.
Several state high school baseball championships at AdventHealth Stadium later this week.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds light and variable.
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
