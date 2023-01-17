First National Community Bank headlines: 16,500-acre mixed use project proposed in Bartow. Home sales cool in 2022. Pepperell's student ambassadors unite. Jan 17, 2023 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Around Town:Stunning 16,500-acre proposed development now on region's radar. Two thirds of Bartow project would be developed with housing, industrial/retail. Home sales cooled in 2022 across the county.Calhoun's Chick-fil-A to close for refit starting Feb. 11.Nearly 100 tons of glass kept out of landfill in 2022 in Rome/Floyd.Peaks & Valleys: Hufstetler's reappointment a plus; Trevor Lawrence rallies Jaguars. Plus: Rome High's after-hours security checks.Pepperell's 'Dragon Ambassadors' learning additional leadership schools in classroom and community'Audacious faith in the future': Rome celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. holidayWare Mechanical Weather: Much warmer today and Wednesday with light rain through midday.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Darlington girls ranked 10th in latest basketball poll.NFL playoffs continue; Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars to face Kansas City Saturday afternoon.Baseball: Updates on Atlanta Braves' spring training, Rome Braves. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Qcells bringing 2,000 jobs, solar manufacturing campus to Bartow County, part of a $2.5 billion expansion in Northwest Georgia Memorial services updated for Rome mother of 6 killed in Armuchee collision First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on the 'Shannon Surge;' more burgers, pizza, Mexican. Cold moves in after stormy afternoon. Rome High expands weapons, security checks to "after-hours events" starting Saturday First National Community Bank headlines: Updates on 2,000 solar power jobs coming to Bartow. Covid claims Floyd resident. Changes at Redmond. Rough weather due this afternoon Today's Weather Right Now 56° Cloudy Humidity: 57% Cloud Coverage: 92% Wind: 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Sunrise: 07:45:46 AM Sunset: 05:55:48 PM Today Rain ending this morning. Remaining cloudy. High 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tonight Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Foggy in the morning. Then periods of showers later in the day. High 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Schools, college campuses draw lion’s share of Kemp’s bond package Wellstar – Augusta University partnership in line with national trends Georgia’s December tax collections strong State & Region Kemp proposes record $32.5 billion state budget Newly elected Lt. Gov. Burt Jones names Senate committee chairmen Powerful storm, tornadoes leave two dead in Georgia