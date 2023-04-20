Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
106-room Home2 Suites by Hilton proposed for Five Points adjacent to Varsity site
Voccio: While pandemic is over, 'covid is always going to be with us.' 1 new fatality, 70 reported cases over past 7 days
Ware Mechanical Weather: Temperature spread, from a high of 86 today to a cool 38 Monday morning
Today's obituaries.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports:
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Atlanta Braves off Thursday, home Friday-Sunday vs. Astros.
Rome Braves fall again to Renegades; home vs. Hudson Valley through Sunday.
Abundant sunshine. High 87F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 81F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
